(Headline USA) As the crisis at the southern border continues to get worse, two leading Republicans have banded together to do something about it.

Both leaders, though, are also in consideration for a potential 2024 bid.

Flordia Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott visited the southern border Saturday as the nation struggles to deal with the illegal immigration crisis. The meeting could preview two competitors for the Republican nomination and potentially even a Republican ticket in the general election.

“We appreciate Texas stepping up where the federal government won’t,” DeSantis said. “When Governor Abbott put out the call for help at the border, we immediately answered because we know that the success in Texas is America’s success. Of the individuals our law enforcement have apprehended at the border, more than 70% said they ultimately wanted to go to Florida.”

“To solve this problem, we want to see successful border policies reinstated that President Biden irresponsibly removed,” he added. “Until then, states are going to have to step up, and I am proud to dedicate Florida resources to help. In addition to our law enforcement officers, Florida National Guard will continue to serve at the border to support Texas National Guard until October 2022.”

The visit comes after border patrol released data showing federal agents encountered nearly 190,000 illegal immigrants attempting to enter the country last month alone.

DeSantis is considered a leading presidential contender, but Abbott is not out of the question. He has taken several bold actions to challenge the Biden administration, particularly on immigration.

Abbott announced earlier this year that Texas would build its own border wall.

“The Biden Administration has abandoned its responsibilities to secure the border and Texans are suffering as a result,” Abbott said. “The problems along the border are only getting worse due to President Biden’s inaction. Property is being destroyed, deadly drugs and illegal weapons are being smuggled into communities throughout the state, law enforcement is having to redirect their resources, and county judges and mayors are facing skyrocketing expenses.”

“Texas is doing more than any state has ever done to protect the border, but it is clear that more is needed,” he added.

