https://www.oann.com/afghan-govt-taliban-two-sides-to-meet-again-expedite-talks-al-jazeera-tv/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=afghan-govt-taliban-two-sides-to-meet-again-expedite-talks-al-jazeera-tv



FILE PHOTO: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s deputy leader and negotiator, and other delegation members attend the Afghan peace conference in Moscow, Russia March 18, 2021. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

July 18, 2021

CAIRO (Reuters) – The delegations of the Afghan government and Taliban issued a joint statement on Sunday saying that they will meet again and that they have issued instructions to expedite their peace negotiations, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV reported.

The two delegations of negotiators, who have been in Doha since Saturday, said “the two sides committed to continue negotiations at a high level until a settlement is reached.”

“We will work to provide humanitarian assistance throughout Afghanistan,” the statement added, according to Al Jazeera.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

