Attorney General Mark Brnovich has requested evidence of illegal voting from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The Denver Gazette reported that an email sent out on Wednesday said:

The (attorney general) has not received any information from your office regarding potential double voting in the 2018 or 2020 election, Notably, this is the first time in over a decade the AGO has received no referrals from the Secretary of State regarding double voting. TRENDING: TODAY’S DOUBLE STANDARD JUSTICE SYSTEM: Dem Rep Joyce Beatty STORMS US Capitol, Arrested and Released Soon After While Trump Supporters Languish in Isolation in Prison for 6 Months for Same Offense Additionally, please provide any and all records your office possesses related to potential violations of Arizona’s election laws. “Hobbs’s office is awaiting a report from a national organization that works with states to help identify potential double voting cases, a spokesperson for the secretary of state said on Friday.”

Apparently, there were zero cases of double voting in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Are we to believe that they have eradicated this issue?

Either this issue has been corrected or Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is concealing the evidence.

Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend responded to this news via Twitter on Saturday.

This is a good start but I seriously want to know the intentions of the Arizona AG in regard to seeking truth about the findings thus far of the #ArizonaAudit. I suspect much of the American public want to know as well.

@GeneralBrnovichhttps://t.co/zQiBj6O5EC — Senator Kelly Townsend (@AZKellyT) July 17, 2021

This is a good start from Attorney General Brnovich but what else has he done to ensure this audit finds the truth?

Besides telling the U.S. Department of justice to go away when they tried to infringe on States’ rights and indicting a sick voter who voted for her dead mother, which is his duty, he has done nothing.

He has not helped the Senate enforce legal subpoenas and he has done nothing to look into possible crimes committed by the county to our knowledge.

Brnovich is running for U.S. Senate in 2022 and Arizonans will tell him to pound sand if he fails America.

Also alarming is the fact that the only two outlets covering this story are The DENVER Gazette and AZ Central (paid subscription required).

On the same day, local ABC 15 reported old news. Over a week ago Democrats demanded AG Brnovich probe the election audit instead of the fraudulent election itself.

It is clear what information they want us to see.

After what we saw last Wednesday, we better see indictments come out at some point.

