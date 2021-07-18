https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/bay-area-health-officials-strongly-urge-everyone-wear-masks-indoors-regardless-vaccination-status/

California – The majority of Bay Area counties are urging people to wear face masks indoors regardless of vaccination status because of rising cases of the ‘Delta variant.’

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties, along with the City of Berkeley all recommended all residents wear face coverings indoors.

This announcement comes after Los Angeles County reimposed its mask mandate because of 400 Covid hospitalizations – out of 10 million people.

Las Vegas health officials are also recommending people wear masks indoors.

More from NBC Bay Area:

