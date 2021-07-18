https://www.dailywire.com/news/bill-burr-torches-cnn-treasonous-un-american-pieces-of-s-biden-a-fing-bore

Comedian and “Mandalorian” actor Bill Burr again bucked the liberal narrative this week on his podcast, ripping into “treasonous un-American” CNN for the network’s Trump-obsession and its refusal to criticize “bore” President Joe Biden because he’s a Democrat.

“I swear to God, I cannot believe people watch that channel. They’re so dumb,” Burr said this past week, according to Fox News. “They’re f***ing treasonous un-American pieces of s***.”

Burr noted that his mother-in-law turns on CNN when she comes over to watch his children.

“She always puts on CNN,” he explained. “And do you know what those f***ing morons are doing? Do you know what those f***ing morons are doing?! They’re f***ing talking about Trump.”

“It’s like, do you think these people give a f*** who’s president? They want Darth Vader to come back. They want him (Trump) to come back. Because they had nothing to talk about, because it’s show business, and Joe Biden is a f***ing bore,” Burr said.

The comedian then smacked the network for their partisan bias: “They can’t b**** about [Biden] because he’s wearing a blue tie,” he said, referring to POTUS being a Democrat.

“So now what do they do? They’re going out there, they’re doing what they did the first time to get this guy [Trump] elected, by giving him all this free coverage, while they act like they allegedly don’t like him,” Burr added.

“I don’t buy it. I don’t buy it. They are a corporate news channel.”

Back in March, Burr rattled progressives when he cracked anti-PC jokes as he presented an award at the 2021 Grammys, The Daily Wire reported:

When he presented the best regional Mexican music award, he stumbled over the pronunciation of winner Natalia Lafourcade’s last name. “I can’t say the name,” he said. “The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry.” “Natalie, you won,” Burr added. “[How many] feminists are like, going nuts,” Burr later mocked, presenting best tropical Latin album. “Why is this cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff.”

Soon after, Burr’s name trended on Twitter for his apparently offensive jokes. Leftists called the comedian a “disgrace” and joked that men should be kept in “cages.”

The comedian and actor is known for being politically incorrect. Back in 2018, for example, Burr unapologetically pushed-back against the Left’s gender ideology. The Daily Wire reported at the time:

Comedian Bill Burr slammed “fascist liberals” for pushing their “gender neutral” ideology onto the rest of us on a recent episode of the “Your Mom’s House” podcast. The new father rejected the notion of raising his baby girl as anything other than female and lamented the “small minority” of fascist leftists who attempt to dictate our speech and shame those who, like himself, don’t fall in line.

“I would never do that to my kid,” Burr said on the podcast. “This kid has like a developing brain. I’m gonna dump my own constitution of s*** on them? That is like adult stuff, and you should allow kids to be kids. Can they have a f***ing childhood? … I would never have some political agenda.”

When told gender is now “subjective,” Burr replied: “I don’t agree with that. Good luck on how you want to raise your kid. I’m going to raise my kid the way I want to.”

“Look, my daughter is a girl and if she wants to work on carburetors or quote, ‘do some guy s***,’ I don’t give a f***,” he continued. “I opened my mind. I listened to you. I don’t agree with what you’re saying. It’s my kid and I’ll raise her the way I want to.”

Those pushing the trans agenda, particularly with regard to children, “attack” those who don’t fall in line and capitulate to their ideology, Burr explained.

“You’re not liberal anymore. You are a fascist liberal,” he said. “But this is the thing though — they are a very small portion of the population who know where the pressure points are, and they go after the advertising money and then everybody caves in; everybody has to live off of money, so everybody gets afraid.”

“It’s a paper tiger and everybody is folding,” added Burr. “People are choosing self-preservation over logic.”

You can listen to Burr’s podcast, here — relevant comments begin around the 15-minute mark.

