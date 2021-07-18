https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-more-texas-democrats-test-positive-for-coronavirus-after-fleeing-state-to-subvert-democracy

Two more Texas Democrats tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday after three tested positive late last week which comes amid their stay in Washington, D.C., which they fled to as they refused to take part in legitimate democratic processes in the state of Texas.

“In light of some positive COVID-19 tests over the weekend, the House Democratic Caucus has decided to go beyond CDC guidance and provide daily rapid tests for all Members and staff in Washington, D.C., for this week,” the Texas House Democrats said in a statement. “As part of this precautionary testing, today two additional Members who were fully vaccinated tested positive. All of the HDC Members who tested positive are feeling good, with no symptoms or only mild symptoms.”

Two more House Dems in DC have tested positive for COVID, per @TexasHDC. Both were fully vaccinated. #txlege pic.twitter.com/IbiwKhBDC5 — Patrick Svitek (@PatrickSvitek) July 19, 2021

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.