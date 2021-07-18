https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/canada-set-reopen-border-aug-9-vaccinated-americans?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Canadian government announced Monday that fully vaccinated Americans, along with permanent residents, will be able to cross its border for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9.

Having banned non-essential travel into Canada since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the country is making the first step toward fully opening its borders for all international tourists, as reported by The Hill newspaper.

Canadian officials say the Americans being allowed to enter the country also must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to entering their country.

Canada’s vaccination rate has exceeded the United States, But the Biden administration reportedly has no plans to reciprocate the border opening.

“Any decisions about reopening travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts. We take this incredibly seriously, but we look and are guided by our own medical experts,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki according to The Hill.

Canadian officials still require adults entering the country to present proof of having received at least the first dose of the vaccines being either from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson. This does not include any vaccines made by China or Russia, regardless of the World Health Organization having authorized them.

As of Aug. 9, Americans crossing the Canadian border will also still need proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior but will no longer have to quarantine for two weeks or have two tests done after arriving.

Children under 12, other not eligible for the vaccine and people who cannot be vaccinated also do not need to quarantine as long as their legal guardian meets the requisite requirements.

