https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/18/china-state-affiliated-media-calls-for-an-investigation-into-the-lab-leak-theory-but-with-a-special-ccp-twist/

The China state-affiliated Global Times called for an investigation of the lab-leak origin theory of COVID-19, but not of the virology lab in Wuhan. They want to investigate if the deadly virus which was first documented right next to the lab in Wuhan somehow originated at the lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland:

So, is Twitter going to suspend their account over this disinformation?

And it would be nice if the Biden administration would push back on this:

The “gaslighting is strong with the CCP”:

They’re terrified, arent’ they?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...