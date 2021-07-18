https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/18/china-state-affiliated-media-calls-for-an-investigation-into-the-lab-leak-theory-but-with-a-special-ccp-twist/

The China state-affiliated Global Times called for an investigation of the lab-leak origin theory of COVID-19, but not of the virology lab in Wuhan. They want to investigate if the deadly virus which was first documented right next to the lab in Wuhan somehow originated at the lab in Fort Detrick, Maryland:

Half a million Chinese netizens have signed a joint letter to the #WHO, demanding an investigation into the #US’ Fort Detrick lab. They believe a thorough probe into the US lab could prevent a future epidemic. https://t.co/nGdKz4QHJl pic.twitter.com/NAQo2uWZKC — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 18, 2021

So, is Twitter going to suspend their account over this disinformation?

Funny which accounts don’t get suspended. https://t.co/MFDoLTGhPX — Damian Penny (@penny_damian) July 19, 2021

And it would be nice if the Biden administration would push back on this:

It’s absolutely embarrassing that US politicians aren’t actively pushing back on this nonsense. https://t.co/N7LvJoyDDu — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) July 19, 2021

The “gaslighting is strong with the CCP”:

The gaslighting is strong with the CCP. https://t.co/5IV4Ph7Vsu — Stacy Brooch (@eastcoastfork) July 18, 2021

They’re terrified, arent’ they?

The CCP is terrified of the truth. COVID-19 originated in China & the Chinese government covered it up, silenced doctors & whistleblowers, lied to the world, & let an outbreak become a pandemic. It’s also very possible it originated in one of their dangerous viral labs in Wuhan. https://t.co/CbGfe76PJf — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 18, 2021

