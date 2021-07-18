https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/18/closer-than-fauci-press-secretary-jen-psaki-throws-out-the-first-pitch-at-todays-nationals-padres-game/
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki threw out the first pitch at the Padres-Nationals game in D.C. on Sunday:
.@PressSec throws the first pitch at the Sunday @Nationals game!pic.twitter.com/N6h2xCT9OD
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) July 18, 2021
“Just a bit outside,” to say the least:
Just a bit outside by @PressSec pic.twitter.com/NApNWJq5zy
— Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) July 18, 2021
But her colleagues in the White House are busy spinning her sub-par pitch in the best light possible:
Brushback
— chrismeagher46 (@chrismeagher46) July 18, 2021
If White House staffers are willing to bend the truth on a pitch, what else are they lying about?
Hands up for the @Nationals! Incredible to see @PressSec throwing some heat at the mound for the first pitch ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/wjWJezczFS
— Amanda Finney (@FinneyAmanda46) July 18, 2021
We’re going to need a fact-check on this one:
.@PressSec with some 🔥🔥 high heat kicking off the @Nationals game. pic.twitter.com/gEuYVkrXeX
— chrismeagher46 (@chrismeagher46) July 18, 2021
And some journos got into the fun, too. . .
Mark Knoller noted that she didn’t take questions:
She should have taken some questions.
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 18, 2021
CNN’s John Harwood correctly noted that Psaki’s pitch was better than Barack Obama’s:
looks like she had more on the pitch than Obama: https://t.co/ckdCFgsTyf https://t.co/wLPfV27iYf
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 18, 2021
The NYT’s Maggie Haberman used the pitch to mock Anthony Fauci’s attempt:
Closer than Fauci
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 18, 2021
And the WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin can’t wait for Fox News’ Peter Doocy to turn it into a “conspiracy soundbite”:
Can’t wait for Doocy to turn this into a Fox conspiracy soundbite
— Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 18, 2021
