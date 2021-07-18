https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/18/closer-than-fauci-press-secretary-jen-psaki-throws-out-the-first-pitch-at-todays-nationals-padres-game/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki threw out the first pitch at the Padres-Nationals game in D.C. on Sunday:

“Just a bit outside,” to say the least:

But her colleagues in the White House are busy spinning her sub-par pitch in the best light possible:

Brushback — chrismeagher46 (@chrismeagher46) July 18, 2021

If White House staffers are willing to bend the truth on a pitch, what else are they lying about?

Hands up for the @Nationals! Incredible to see @PressSec throwing some heat at the mound for the first pitch ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/wjWJezczFS — Amanda Finney (@FinneyAmanda46) July 18, 2021

We’re going to need a fact-check on this one:

And some journos got into the fun, too. . .

Mark Knoller noted that she didn’t take questions:

She should have taken some questions. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 18, 2021

CNN’s John Harwood correctly noted that Psaki’s pitch was better than Barack Obama’s:

looks like she had more on the pitch than Obama: https://t.co/ckdCFgsTyf https://t.co/wLPfV27iYf — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) July 18, 2021

The NYT’s Maggie Haberman used the pitch to mock Anthony Fauci’s attempt:

Closer than Fauci — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 18, 2021

And the WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin can’t wait for Fox News’ Peter Doocy to turn it into a “conspiracy soundbite”:

Can’t wait for Doocy to turn this into a Fox conspiracy soundbite — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 18, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

