White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki threw out the first pitch at the Padres-Nationals game in D.C. on Sunday:

“Just a bit outside,” to say the least:

But her colleagues in the White House are busy spinning her sub-par pitch in the best light possible:

If White House staffers are willing to bend the truth on a pitch, what else are they lying about?

We’re going to need a fact-check on this one:

And some journos got into the fun, too. . .

Mark Knoller noted that she didn’t take questions:

CNN’s John Harwood correctly noted that Psaki’s pitch was better than Barack Obama’s:

The NYT’s Maggie Haberman used the pitch to mock Anthony Fauci’s attempt:

And the WaPo’s Jennifer Rubin can’t wait for Fox News’ Peter Doocy to turn it into a “conspiracy soundbite”:

***

