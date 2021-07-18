https://noqreport.com/2021/07/18/comedian-helps-morons-who-hate-america-understand-why-theyre-morons/

JP Sears is a mensch. He noticed there are a lot of morons who hate America. There are also morons who think what’s happening in Cuba isn’t because of communism and who think women have weiners . But there are only so many morons you can help at one time. Sears wants to help the morons who hate America while still living in America understand just how awesome America is. While America is not without its faults, you probably masturbated on your mother’s couch before. So you’re definitely not without your faults either. Sicko.

I’ve been laughing at that line all weekend. Because we’re all equals according to the Constitution, you should know that your virtue signaling doesn’t make you a better person than anyone else. So you can stop doing it. Unless you want to continue looking like a moron. Which you’re free to do because this is America. The caveat is that you’re free … for the time being. Joe Biden — who yes, is a moron — doesn’t enjoy Americans having free speech as much as our founding fathers did. He also thinks Americans yield our rights to the governmen t, and that Facebook is a […]