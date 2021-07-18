http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4ocMs_uvkag/

Democrat-run Washington, DC, has stringent gun controls including universal background checks and gun registration, yet three people were shot outside Nationals’ Park on Saturday night in a game against the Padres.

Giffords reports D.C. has universal background checks, gun registration requirements, microstamping, a ban on the sale or possession of ammunition magazines holding more than ten rounds, a ban on possessing “assault weapons,” and strict regulations on the sale and possession of ammunition, among controls.

Yet the sounds of gunfire filled the air about 9:30 p.m. last night, sending fans and players scurrying for safety during the game between the Nationals and the Padres.

NBC Washington notes the shooting ended up being “an exchange of gunfire between people in two cars” outside the ballpark. Three people were injured in the incident.

Democrat-run New York also has stringent gun controls, including universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, and a red flag law. Yet the Daily Mail points out shootings in NYC are up 29 percent compared to 2020.

Democrat-run Chicago, like all of Illinois, has a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, a red flag law, and a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card requirement for would-be gun buyers. The process for getting a FOID card involves a background check.

Moreover, Cook County, Illinois, the county in which Chicago is located, has an “assault weapons” ban. Yet the Chicago Tribune explains that 2,021, people were shot in the city January 1, through July 7, 2021, alone. That is 164 more people than were shot during the same time-frame in 2020.

