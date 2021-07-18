https://dailycaller.com/2021/07/18/exclusive-brandi-love-sas-tpusa-kicked-out-reaction/

Brandi Love believes being thrown out of the Student Action Summit is a brutal example of cancel culture.

The legendary adult film star shared multiple videos on her Twitter account showing her excitement to be attending the TPUSA event, which is popular with conservatives of all ages. Love purchased VIP tickets – set at a price of more than five hundred dollars – but things took a turn for the worse after she arrived.

No red carpet but this is the walk I’ve been waiting all week for!!! pic.twitter.com/reayD7IX8V — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 18, 2021

And it begins!

What an amazing opening session pic.twitter.com/HB4kxXHBZr — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 18, 2021

Love, an outspoken conservative, was ejected from the event Saturday and posted a screenshot of a message notifying her that her pass had been “revoked.”

Can’t make this shit up lol!! I just watched

Charlie Kirk

Dan Bongino

Rick Scott

Kat Timpf Speak about freedom, censorship, how inclusive the “movement” is …etc… And then they had me thrown out of the Turning Point USA conference 🤣🤣👍 The Republican Party is broken https://t.co/wBzq9xaHbT pic.twitter.com/Q477hv5L09 — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 18, 2021

According to Salon, a TPUSA spokesperson declined to comment on the situation to the publication. Love, however, had plenty to say to me.

Currently, there’s some drama at the Turning Point USA gathering in Tampa due to white nationalists in attendance trolling “conservative pornstar” Brandi Love, a “VIP” at the event. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 17, 2021

I reached out to Brandi Love for her thoughts Sunday afternoon, and asked if she thought getting tossed after purchasing a ticket amounted to cancel culture. She told me the following:

Is this an example of cancel culture? It’s one of the more egregious examples of it. TPUSA literally opened the show talking about how we need to fight back against big tech censorship, cancel culture, the deterioration of our 1st Amendment etc. Charlie Kirk literally talked about making sacrifices as outspoken “conservatives.” Something I’ve been for years at great risk and great loss. And then they expelled me. It’s hard to make that up. It’s a worst case example of cancel culture.

As a follow-up, I asked Love if she thought the conservative movement could grow if people were restricted and banished depending on their professions, and she told me the following:

How can conservatives expect to grow as a movement when they don’t seem to respect professions? I listened to Rush Limbaugh since 1995. I miss hearing him every day. I didn’t always agree with him. Near the end, he often spoke about how he believed the Republican Party needed to abandon the word conservative for something else. The word had become synonymous with negative connections. Enter Trump. Mr Trump is not an ideologue. He’s obnoxious yes. I wish he wasn’t. But no matter what the left says, President Trump is a big tent Constitutionalist. That’s why, before COVID hit, all people were doing better than at any time in history. To Trump you weren’t black, white, brown, etc. You weren’t Ivy League, blue collar or a stripper. You were either stupid or smart. It’s stupid to persecute people who have a different lifestyle than you. It’s stupid to throw out the baby with the bath water. Include everyone in Constitutionally sound policy. That’s my idea about growth & returning Joy & unity amongst Americans. IMO- If TPUSA is the future, then the future is run by puritanical, fanatically devout Christians who will demand compliance or else. That’s a recipe for a shrinking party.

In a statement to Newsweek, TPUSA explained the ban by stating, “The Student Action Summit is a youth conference with 15- and 16-year-olds in attendance. As a matter of policy, TPUSA does not allow adult entertainers, influencers, or brands to participate in its events designed for minors. This was not a decision intended to be unkind to anyone, but in the interest of the student attendees in attendance, and their thousands of concerned parents.”

I went to @TPUSA and all I got was this t-shirt 😉 You can have one too🇺🇸 extremely limited run available at: https://t.co/hqjXgtEIOP#IStandWithBrandi on the back. Stand with me in support of our constitution. pic.twitter.com/N4mKvcnLb3 — Brandi Love ® (@brandi_love) July 18, 2021

TPUSA, which has regularly championed itself as a leader against cancel culture since being founded by Charlie Kirk, is no stranger to controversies with models and women during events.

In December 2020, Bang Energy “Bang Girls” shot out cash to the crowd at SAS, and people weren’t impressed.

Turning Point USA sponsor “Bang Energy” continued to shoot money out of a cannon throughout their 25-minute sales pitch to attendees – urging TPUSA activists to buy their product. pic.twitter.com/KOB9bQwpnN — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) December 20, 2020

I reached out to TPUSA for an answer on who specifically made the decision to ban Love but didn’t hear back at the time of publishing.

*This piece has been updated with TPUSA’s statement to Newsweek.

