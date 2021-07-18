https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/07/ex-white-house-trade-advisor-peter-navarro-donald-trump-won-in-a-freakin-landslide/

Sticking to his guns, former White House advisor Peter Navarro declared on Friday afternoon that ex-President Donald Trump easily won the 2020 election.

[[[GET ON GETTR]]]

In an interview with Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, Navarro, one of the first Trump administration aides to publicly back the former president’s claims of election fraud, maintained that the 2020 election was stolen from his former boss.

“I wrote the Navarro reports, I call them that because The Hatch Act, it’s done on my own time, showed very clearly as you had said that not only did Trump win, he won in a freakin landslide,” he said while appearing on Bannon’s show.

When Bannon asked Navarro to repeat the assertion, he did it repeatedly. “In a freaking landslide, full stop,” he said. “Trump not only won, he won in a freakin landslide.”

In December, the former Trump administration official released a study alleging that extensive irregularities led to President Joe Biden’s victory in the November presidential election.

Navarro was raked over the coals by the left then for his assertion, and they continue to maintain their viewpoint that no fraud occurred, despite an awkward refusal to show transparency with audits, investigations and court proceedings.

While no one can be certain of any specific fraud without more transparency, the mere fact that the Democrats have simply pushed the “don’t worry nothing bad happened” narrative without substantiating such claims should be a concern for all Americans, on both sides of the aisle. Particularly when the supposed most popular candidate in the history of politics continues to garner little excitement online or in person. Something just seems off.

>>>FOLLOW US ON GAB<<<

On top of that, recent polling shows election integrity and the need for voter ID is one of few issues that Americans can agree upon, still the Democrats insist no fraud occurred, will not have any discussions about elections and are quick to label anyone that questions their stance as racists.

Regardless of where anyone falls on the previous election, everyone should be able to agree that we can do better as country.

This piece was written by LifeZette Staff on July 18, 2021. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Texas Terror: 60+ People Were Decontaminated After Experiencing Respiratory Issues at Water Park

Janice Dean Strikes A New York Leftist Nerve

Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Reveals He Had Affair With Robert Durst’s Wife Before She Disappeared

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Red Voice Media. Contact us for guidelines on submitting your own commentary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

