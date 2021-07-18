https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/07/poll-fauci-should-be-removed-from-positions-of-authority/











Dr. Anthony Fauci should be removed from positions of authority. That’s according to a broad majority of more than 2,000 people who responded to the latest unscientific poll at SharylAttkisson.com.

Ninety-eight percent (98%) said Fauci should be removed.

Read the full results below. Meantime, be sure and vote in our latest poll at SharylAttkisson.com on the home page. Look for the black box in the right sidebar or scroll way down on the mobile site!

Should Dr. Fauci be removed from positions of authority?

98% Yes, long ago!

1% No, why? He’s brilliant?

1% I’m not sure.











