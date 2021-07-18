https://thehill.com/homenews/house/563571-gaetz-greene-protest-after-third-venue-cancels-event

Republican Reps. Matt GaetzMatthew (Matt) GaetzCalifornia venue cancels Gaetz, Greene’s ‘America First’ rally Gaetz campaign hired law firm used by Jeffrey Epstein, campaign filing shows Britney Spears thanks fans after judge rules in favor of lawyer request MORE (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (Ga.) held a protest on Saturday after a third California venue canceled plans to host one of their “America First” rallies.

The conservative duo convened a “Free Speech Peaceful Protest” outside Riverside City Hall, where a crowd of more than 100 people gathered while holding Greene and Gaetz signs, according to The Press-Enterprise.

“We won’t back down,” Greene told supporters on Saturday.

“And here’s what we’re going to do, America. You’ve got two members of Congress right here and we refuse to be canceled because we won’t let you be canceled,” she added, according to The Press-Enterprise.

Gaetz sounded a similar note, vowing to fight back against the cancelation of the rallies.

“They may try to cancel us online. They may try to pursue us in real life. They may try to shut down our venues. But we will take this fight to them in the courts, in the halls of Congress and if necessary, in the streets!” he said to the crowd.

“Do you know why they’re so afraid of Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene? Because we fight for you, not them,” the Florida lawmaker added.

The demonstration came after three California venues that were slated to hold “America First” rallies canceled their plans amid concerns over safety and the divisiveness of the lawmakers.

The most recent cancelation came on Saturday. when the city of Anaheim announced that a venue had canceled the event less than 10 hours before it was scheduled to begin, according to the Orange County Register.

“We as a city shared our public safety concerns with the operator and the operator shares the concerns,” Anaheim spokesman Mike Lyster said, according to the Orange County Register.

Greene and Gaetz, two of the most outspoken members of the House Republican caucus, have both made headlines in recent months for their own separate controversies.

Gaetz is under investigation over potential sex trafficking violations, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in February after endorsing conspiracy theories, racist dogma and violence against Democratic politicians.

