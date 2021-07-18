https://www.oann.com/golf-morikawa-wins-british-open/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=golf-morikawa-wins-british-open



Golf – The 149th Open Championship – Royal St George’s, Sandwich, Britain – July 18, 2021 Collin Morikawa of the U.S. celebrates after holing his birdie putt on the 14th green during the final round REUTERS/Lee Smith Golf – The 149th Open Championship – Royal St George’s, Sandwich, Britain – July 18, 2021 Collin Morikawa of the U.S. celebrates after holing his birdie putt on the 14th green during the final round REUTERS/Lee Smith

SANDWICH, England (Reuters) – American Collin Morikawa won the British Open by two shots after shooting a final-round 66 at Royal St George’s on Sunday.

American Jordan Spieth finished second on 13 under par, two clear of Spain’s Jon Rahm and South African Louis Oosthuizen.

