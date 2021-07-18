https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/18/gonna-leave-a-mark-mark-hemingway-drops-s-e-cupp-with-inconvenient-stat-for-claiming-repubs-are-refusing-the-shot-to-own-the-libs/

S.E. Cupp thought this tweet would inspire Republicans to get THE SHOT.

K.

Because sure, Republicans are refusing to take the COVID shot just to own the libs.

Didn’t she use to be smarter than this? Seriously.

Imagine how completely out of touch someone has to be …

So, you can get the vaccine, which has 90% immunity, and live to fight for your causes and keep the people who support your cause alive. Or you can refuse, just to own the libs, who you’re ensuring will be around longer, and in office, to do the things you totally oppose. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) July 17, 2021

Honestly, we’re just embarrassed for her anymore.

Mark Hemingway blasted her:

Accoring to Kaiser, 61% of unvaccinated are not Republican, and you’re Way Too Online if you think that this is about ‘owning the libs.’ The messaging about reaching these people should be adjusted accordingly. https://t.co/LBwdQ9qwQ3 https://t.co/GhCLB6FOC6 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 17, 2021

Maybe S.E. Cupp should do a little investigative reporting on this or something … heh.

Or you know, stop getting her info off Twitter.

Freakin’ Republicans.

Oh, wait.

And they keep stepping on rakes by making these false assumptions, too. Painting someone recently deceased as a typical mouth-breathing knuckle-dragging racist white Q-tard MAGAt who got what was coming to them, Thank You Darwin… and then the “oops” moment when none of that fits — Amy (@AmyA1A) July 17, 2021

Since Biden missed his goal they need to pretend it was because Republicans were trying to sabotage him.

Or something.

You need to get out more, bc many of my Republican friends have received one of the vaccines approved thanks to operation warp speed under Trump, but many Dems for personal reasons refuse to get it, which is their right. The anti-vaxx started on the left. — Patricia Collins (@cpat3188) July 17, 2021

It’s not right-wingers who aren’t getting vaccinated https://t.co/K682YZcaEX — Ron DeSantis Eating Pizza (@PresidentRDS) July 18, 2021

But c’mon, man, that narrative ain’t gonna push itself!

***

