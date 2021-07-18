http://pubx.co/jcT1A1

I did not expect this, but I laughed really hard at it.

This is Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst using a prop that looks like the Wheel of Fortune and The Price is Right game shows as she slammed Joe Biden for inflation. She referred to Biden’s economy as “Bidenomics” and the Senate Floor turned into a circus as they raved about the rising prices of various items.

Of course, there’s so many different factors as to why prices for things go up and you can’t always pinpoint one particular thing – but this IS Joe Biden’s time in the White House, so this IS his economy. And honestly, I don’t like what I see and clearly Sen. Ernst doesn’t either

WATCH Sen. Ernst slam Joe Biden’s economy using an inflatable Price is Up game set:

Ernst goes on Fox Business to discuss her views on Biden’s economy and how America should stop spending so much money.

Now here’s the catch22 – as funny as this is, it’s actually sad too – because this is OUR economy and it doesn’t look that great, in my opinion.

Featured News Video Police Officer takes Down Antifa Protester Up Close and Personal

See More Videos

So while we might catch a good laugh at political stunts like this, we need our senators to actually get to work and figure things out.

It’s great that Sen. Ernst has a sense of humor, as the government should really lighten up a bit.

But how are we going to make improvements on the economy?

That’s really what I want to know.