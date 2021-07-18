https://noqreport.com/2021/07/18/human-satan-in-dire-peril-after-latest-cosmetic-surgery-goes-too-far-now-has-a-wicked-15-inch-wound-that-refuses-to-heal/

Once upon a time in the not-too-distant past, mutilating your body was considered unsavory. The idea of people opening up giant holes in their ears or other areas of their bodies seemed outlandish.

Fast-forward to today, when we are told that in order to be sufficiently accepting, we must not judge anyone for any decision they make about their body.

Naturally, telling people that there are no limits on what is acceptable will lead to certain individuals taking things too far. That is exactly what has happened to Michel Faro Prado of Praia Grande, Brazil .

According to Zenger News , Prado has been deemed the “Human Satan” due to his many body modifications and mutilations. They have included implanting horns in his forehead, receiving many tattoos and removing parts of his ears, fingers and nose.

For his latest operation, Prado had liposuction in March which included the removal of his belly button. However, this particular modification has caused lasting negative effects.

“[Prado] told Zenger that he recovered well but noticed later that the doctor had left a small amount of excess skin behind,” the outlet reported. “He had corrective surgery on June 28. And then his body refused to heal.”Prado’s wife, Carol, said […]