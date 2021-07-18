https://www.dailywire.com/news/hunter-bidens-prosecutor-rejected-legal-actions-that-wouldve-revealed-investigation-during-election

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss decided against taking certain legal actions—like issuing search warrants and grand jury subpoenas—that would have alerted the American public to the fact that then-Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was under federal criminal investigation during the 2020 presidential election campaign.

Politico reports that the investigation reached a point last summer, months before Election Day, where investigators could have made moves that would have ultimately alerted the public to the fact that Joe Biden’s son was under criminal investigation, but Weiss decided against that.

Politico reports:

Weiss, however, decided to delay taking any actions that were likely to make the existence of the Hunter Biden probe public. Concerns about affecting the presidential election loomed large when Weiss entertained arguments about advancing the probe, according to the person involved in the discussions. No matter what he did, the decision was sure to come under scrutiny for signs of politicization.

“It was a close call,” a source told Politico. “That case has way more credibility now.” Other sources said the fact that the investigation is still ongoing is a sign that Weiss is conducting a thorough investigation. They point to what they say is a history of going after politicians on both sides of the aisle, including people connected to the Biden world.

The criminal investigation into Hunter Biden surrounds his tax affairs and foreign business dealings. A Democrat lobbying firm, Blue Star Strategies, is also reportedly under investigation for potential FARA violations related to Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company that hired Hunter Biden to be on its board.

Politico admitted that the media largely ignored reports that Hunter Biden was under investigation until weeks after the election. The Daily Wire was one of the few sites that did cover allegations that Hunter Biden was under criminal investigation before the election.

Politico added:

In December, Hunter Biden hired Chris Clark, a partner at the national firm of Latham & Watkins, as his defense attorney. In January, upon taking office, Biden appointed Nicholas McQuaid to be the interim head of the Criminal Division of the Justice Department. Until his appointment, McQuaid had also been a partner at Latham, where he had worked on some cases with Clark. Justice Department conflict of interest rules would require McQuaid to receive a waiver to participate in oversight of the Hunter Biden probe. A DOJ spokesman, Joshua Stueve, declined to say whether McQuaid had received a waiver or recused himself from the case. Clark did not respond to a request for comment.

“David is the type of lawyer who follows the facts and whatever the facts may lead to,” a source that has seen Weiss solve murder cases involving politicians, told Politico. “It doesn’t matter who the person is he’s looking into.”

