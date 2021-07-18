https://thelibertydaily.com/if-covid-vaccines-work-why-are-the-most-heavily-vaccinated-countries-spiking-in-cases/

A Twitter thread posted by @holmenkollin has drawn a lot of attention ever since being dropped on Friday. It contains disturbing data that should make everyone question not only the efficacy of the Covid-19 “vaccines,” but also whether or not they were ever intended to hinder the coronavirus at all.

Here is the first Tweet followed by the thread in “unrolled” format:

Something really odd is going on: In Europe we are seeing surges at many places where most of the population has already been vaccinated. At the same time, the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. At some point, denying this problem will get painful. pic.twitter.com/240KUKTJwe — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 16, 2021

Something really odd is going on: In Europe we are seeing surges at many places where most of the population has already been vaccinated. At the same time, the 15 least vaccinated countries don‘t seem to face any problem. At some point, denying this problem will get painful. Also take a look at what went on in the 15 most vaccinated countries worldwide (SPOILER: doesn‘t look to good)

Neuerdings heißt es, zum Verhindern einer vierten Welle würde eine Impfquote von 85% benötigt. Vielleicht interessant, dazu mal die Länder mit dem größten Impffortschritt anzusehen. (SPOILER: Ja!) 15 Staaten haben bereits mehr als 1 Dosis/pro Kopf verimpft. Wie läuft‘s da?🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wOnKEnEO1K — Corona Realism 🟢 (@holmenkollin) July 11, 2021

I did not include tiny Gibraltar, which claims to have double-jabbed all (!) of its citizens. So why do cases suddenly rise through the roof? (yes it‘s residents, not tourists)

Gibraltar: Impfquote 100%

Aktuelle 7-T-Inzidenz: 190 Tendenz stark steigend

(70% Zunahme zur Vorwoche) https://t.co/aWhe7eWtdA pic.twitter.com/2HItier4hl — Zacki (@FrankfurtZack) July 15, 2021

Cyprus: majority of people vaccinated. Highest case count in the world.

Cyprus currently has the most Covid cases per capita on Earth yet, before the most recent wave began, they had already vaccinated the majority of their adult population: pic.twitter.com/blUMXPa1lm — PLC (@Humble_Analysis) July 15, 2021

Malta: highest vaccination rate in the western world. Also currently one of the steepest inclines in cases you may ever have seen. What‘s special about small kingdom of Bhutan is that they jabbed 64% of their population within one week, starting 27/3. Just a few days after the start of the rollout, cases went up. Seems like we have a pretty solid correlation here. (h/t @dafeid) Emirates: highest vaccination rate in the whole world. They just experienced their second highest peak since pandemic began. At this point, some of the early-bird lockdowners take notice: Why is my fully masked and vacced state not keeping cases down? You see how dangerous delta is??

If you’re wondering how bad Delta really is, even in highly vaccinated SF (76% of >age 12 fully vaxxed) & still w/ a lot of masking (most folks in stores), we’re seeing a pretty steep Covid uptick. Daily cases up 4-fold (10->42; Fig L), hospital pts doubled (9->19; R)(Thread 1/4) pic.twitter.com/6JC2UlA0Sf — Bob Wachter (@Bob_Wachter) July 15, 2021

+1 But what about 100% vaccination rate?“ Here you go: 1600 double-jabbed british soldiers on HMS Queen Elizabeth. They even had hygiene rules, distancing etc. Wait 2 months… 1 in 16 (= higher case rate than any country!) turns out to be infected. But the vaccine also makes people less transmissible?“ That’s what some studies claimed, yes. But at what point in time did they measure this effect? The jabs initially trigger your immune system. But what if the effect fades and you walk around bar any mucosal protection?

The thread drew the attention of the inventor of the mRNA technology used by Pfizer and Moderna for their vaccines. Dr. Robert Malone retweeted the warnings with concern.

this is worrying me quite a bit.https://t.co/c3uwlLAeCr — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) July 17, 2021

Are the “vaccines” losing effectiveness over time? Were they ever effective in the first place? Could they actually be enhancing the spread of Covid-19? The only thing we know for sure is they’re not doing what governments and Big Pharma said they would do.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

