https://noqreport.com/2021/07/18/if-you-do-not-have-free-speech-you-are-not-free/

“There was no free speech, you could not share values or thoughts if they were not Mao’s values and thoughts….” — Lei Zhang, Carolina Journal , July 2, 2021.

“You have people who now say, ‘Math is white supremacy,’ or that calculus was invented by this man of this race so it is oppression. This is stupid”. — Lei Zhang, Carolina Journal , July 2, 2021.

“Most of this crap originated on US campuses. I was at Stanford in the mid-1980s and watched with amazement how political correctness erupted. I had always blamed people like Stalin or Beria for censorship, but now I realized that many intellectuals want it too! Such people will always want censorship; they will always want to be oppressors because they always pretend to be oppressed”. — Vladimir Bukovsky.

“When they tell kids, kindergarten, 5, 6 years old, that they are bad because they are in this race, or they are oppressed if they are in this group, and children cannot disagree, this is very bad because they cannot change their skin color or where they are from. They did not choose to be this race or that race, they are Americans, […]