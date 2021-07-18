https://gellerreport.com/2021/07/iranian-official-crows.html/

The vultures are circling. The man in the White House is a puppet suffering from dementia, the Vice President is a cackling nonentity, and the world sees America’s weak and divided state. On Iranian TV on the day after America’s Independence Day, Hassan Danaeifar, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s former ambassador to Iraq, crowed about this weakness, and the opportunity it afforded to the enemies of the beacon of the free world.

Danaeifar declared: “American society has encountered serious problems.” No kidding, Hassan, what was your first clue? He explained: “There is serious polarization, which manifested itself, especially with the election of President Trump. The attack on the Congress is not insignificant.”

Indeed it wasn’t, but probably not in the way Danaeifar thinks. It was an incursion lasting several hours, in which a group of unarmed protestors entered the U.S. Capitol building. The only person who was killed was one of the protestors, under circumstances that have still not been explained. What makes this incident “not insignificant” is the Democrat Party’s escalating effort to use it as a Reichstag Fire moment, a chance to portray it as a large-scale “insurrection” in order to silence and ultimately criminalize all opposition to its agenda.

The real significance of “the attack on the Congress” is the fact that Americans have been held for months in solitary confinement for offenses amounting to nothing more than trespassing. The real significance of this incident is the Democrat Party and its media arm insisting that it was an “insurrection,” and the most serious threat to our “democracy” since the Civil War, or the War of 1812, or the arrival (according to Leftist myth) of “white supremacy” on the continent in 1619.

The ultimate significance of January 6 is that the Democrats are now increasingly open about their intention to use this attack to target Americans whose only crime is not believing their barrage of lies, and supporting President Trump. The goal is clear. Robert Grenier, who has served as the CIA’s station chief for Pakistan and Afghanistan, the CIA’s Iraq mission manager, and director of the CIA Counterterrorism Center, made it clear in NPR last February. He explained: “Even at the seeming height of the crisis immediately after 9/11, there really weren’t that many members of al-Qaida in Afghanistan. And the thrust of our campaign there was, yes, to hunt down al-Qaida, but primarily to remove the supportive environment in which they were able to live and to flourish. And that meant fighting the Taliban. And I think that is the heart of what we need to deal with here. Hunting down people who are criminals, that is something that which U.S. law enforcement is very well capable of doing and doing while preserving fundamental civil rights. That’s in some ways the easiest part of the problem. The difficult part of the problem is affecting the environment within which violent elements otherwise would be able to thrive.”

The environment in which the supposed insurrectionists live is, of course, that of people who support the former president and his America-First agenda, and oppose globalism, socialism, open border, and Communism.

All that is clear as far away as Tehran. And as this insidious domestic agenda advances, the weakness at the top emboldens America’s enemies. Hassan Danaeifar continued: “I believe that that current president is not a two-term president. He is a president who cannot make decisions. The Americans have been unable to make a decision with regard to Syria. They have made half decisions and failed to accomplish their plans – not only in Iraq, with regard to ISIS, but also in Syria, and in Lebanon. When we examine the region, we see that on various issues, the Americans have taken a passive position. This passive position spells the imminent collapse of America. You can rest assured. You and I have witnessed the fall of the Shah and that of the USSR, and we shall witness the fall of America.”

Indeed. It would be a major miracle if the addled old fool in the White House turned out to be a two-term president. Given his age and mental state, it’s highly unlikely that he will serve even one full term. But what will come after him will likely be even worse. What there is no doubt about is that this administration will continue to pursue America-Last policies that will further weaken the United States on the global stage, and continue to encourage the likes of Hassan Danaeifar and the sinister regime for which he worked. The question yet to be resolved is to what extent America’s global weakness is an accidental consequence of the Left’s policies, and to what extent it is an active goal they’re pursuing.

Robert Spencer is the director of Jihad Watch and a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center. He is author of 23 books including many bestsellers, such as The Politically Incorrect Guide to Islam (and the Crusades), The Truth About Muhammad and The History of Jihad. His latest book is Did Muhammad Exist?: An Inquiry into Islam’s Obscure Origins―Revised and Expanded Edition. Follow him on Twitter here. Like him on Facebook here.

Have a tip we should know? Your anonymity is NEVER compromised. Email Email tips@thegellerreport.com

The Truth Must be Told Your contribution supports independent journalism Please take a moment to consider this. Now, more than ever, people are reading Geller Report for news they won’t get anywhere else. But advertising revenues have all but disappeared. Google Adsense is the online advertising monopoly and they have banned us. Social media giants like Facebook and Twitter have blocked and shadow-banned our accounts. But we won’t put up a paywall. Because never has the free world needed independent journalism more. Everyone who reads our reporting knows the Geller Report covers the news the media won’t. We cannot do our ground-breaking report without your support. We must continue to report on the global jihad and the left’s war on freedom. Our readers’ contributions make that possible. Geller Report’s independent, investigative journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we believe our work is critical in the fight for freedom and because it is your fight, too. Please contribute here. Make a monthly commitment to support The Geller Report – choose the option that suits you best.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

