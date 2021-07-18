https://justthenews.com/nation/technology/jeff-bezos-says-crew-ready-tuesdays-historic-spaceflight?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Amazon and commercial space exploration company Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos said he and his crew are “ready” and “excited” on Monday, just one day before they are set to take off for space.

“We’re ready. The vehicle is ready,” Bezos told Fox Business on Monday. “This team is amazing. I feel very good about it, and I think my fellow crewmates feel good about it too.”

The team of four includes Bezos; his brother, Mark; the youngest person to travel to space, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen; and the oldest person to travel to space, 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket is set to blast off on Tuesday.

