The Minnesota Reformer’s Deena Winter has this update from a spokesman for Minnesota state representative John Thompson. Winter quotes a press release from former Thompson campaign manage Jamar Nelson:

John Thompson was elected in November to do the will of the people and as a legislator that’s what he has gotten right to work and done. These latest malicious accusations are an attempted political distraction orchestrated by both parties and an amplified showing of systematic racism and has no bearing in his doing the people’s work.

The “amplified showing of systematic racism” now extends to Minnesota’s DFL Party, from Governor Tim Walz and party chairman Ken Martin on down. As I say in the nearby post, they deserve to be stuck with Thompson’s continued service good and hard.

