Jon Voight will be speaking at a ‘Moms for America’ summit in Anaheim, California on July 24.

Jon Voight: “Moms for America is a tremendous grass roots organization. They are great people, and with your help they will make a big difference. Please do everything you can to support them.

Love to you.”

VIDEO:

Jon Voight will be joined by Kimberly Fletcher, President and Founder of Moms for America, Rose Unplugged, Advisory Board member, Debbie Kraulidis, Vice President Moms for America.

Rose Unplugged has been featured often here at TGP and is part of an effort by Moms For America to reach out to women nation-wide.

“Women are particularly concerned about the future of our country and how that future will affect our children – and their children.” Rose said.

“Over 245 years ago our Founding Fathers sacrificed everything for freedom for future generations,” Rose said. “What they did – they did knowing that they would never fully appreciate the fruits of their labor or the rewards of their sacrifices. What they did – they did for future generations of people they would never know. That is what we must commit to do for those we may never know. A great first step is empowering women and encouraging them to dig in even deeper to make a difference in local elections and beyond. There is much to be done and through the Mom’s for America summits – we illustrate the opportunities and give women the tools to dig in.”

Kimberly Fletcher said, “We are going where they need us and California is at the top of the list. Our goal is to empower moms with the tools and resources they need to be effective in the battles ahead.”

“Most importantly we hope to help women understand what their rights are, where their rights come from, and how to effectively exercise them,” she added. “We are doing the summits and conferences in an effort to turn feelings of hopelessness and helplessness into feelings of empowerment and engagement.”

Moms for American’s mission:

PROMOTING LOVE OF LIBERTY IN THEIR HOMES

INTERECT WITH SCHOOL BOARDS

CREATING RELATIONSHIOPS

SUPPORTING CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR SCHOOL BOARDS

FOCUS ON LOCAL RACES

FIRST FOCUS IS SCHOOL BOARDS IN YOUR COMMUNTIY

