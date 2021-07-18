https://www.lifezette.com/2021/07/judge-jeanine-pirro-warns-biden-is-moving-towards-reparations-with-u-n-racism-and-human-rights-envoy-invitation/

Judge Jeanine Pirro went on Fox News this week to warn that President Joe Biden’s invitation to United Nations racism and human rights envoys was a move towards slave reparations.

“[U]nfortunately, you know, sports is the one thing that gives us the ability to have some free time, make friends, be part of something together,” Pirro told Fox News host Sean Hannity. “And it’s revisionist history with the United States asking the U.N. to come into America and assess whether or not we are a racist country. I’m telling you, Sean, where that’s going as they are going to finally say we need to pay reparations, and that’s where this is all going. They are destroying everything that is American.”

“And the NFL, if they want to do something, if they want to play two anthems or whatever, but if you want to change things in America, you don’t do it with the song, you do it by effectuating change in courts, in the legislature and people in power, in schools and the school board — which is, by the way, what ‘God’s Not Dead’ is all about,” she continued. “It’s parents whose children are being taught things like critical race theory that have nothing to do with their belief in God and their freedom of speech. And that’s why we’ve got to keep fighting, and that’s what ‘God’s Not Dead’ is about.”

Pirro also went off on Biden during her Fox News show last night.

“In his never-ending campaign to put America last, the Biden administration has invited the United Nations Human Rights Council that includes China, Russia, Cuba, and Venezuela to judge whether America is a racist nation,” Pirro began. “Now let me see if I have this straight. You invite people from the U.N. who hate the United States to come here, on our soil, to judge us, without concern for their bias, their hatred, their prejudice, and their outright opposition and hostility to democracy, to judge us? Never in history has this ever happened.”

“You invite China, who has one million Uyghurs in concentration camps, to judge us?” she added. “Cuba that’s arresting journalists, beating and killing demonstrators who simply want food and liberty, to judge us. Venezuela, who tortures their own citizens, and Russia, run by a former KGB intel agent, where enemies of the government are poisoned or just disappear, to judge us?”

“Why? What’s in this for you? Who do you work for?” Pirro concluded. “You invite our enemies to visit the United States and investigate whether there are human rights issues stemming from the George Floyd murder, compile information, and report back to the world? Are you stupid or crazy? You ask people with dirty hands to judge the most freedom-loving nation in the world.”

