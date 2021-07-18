https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/18/kamala-harris-makes-surprise-trip-to-walter-reed-for-a-routine-doctors-appointment-after-exposure-to-infected-texas-dems/

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to Walter Reed Hospital this morning for a “routine doctor’s appointment” according to an anonymous White House official:

A WH official says @VP Kamala Harris is headed to Walter Reed this morning for a “routine doctor’s appointment.” — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) July 18, 2021

The visit comes just a few days after she met with Texas Dems who fled the state:

Texas lawmakers are fighting for the rights of all Texans—and all Americans—to raise their voice through their vote. Today, we met for the second time to discuss the path forward. pic.twitter.com/cFbXHZU7cx — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 14, 2021

But even though three of the lawmakers have since tested positive for COVID-19, Harris’ spox Symone Sanders says the vice president was not at risk:

#BREAKING

VPOTUS spokesperson Symone Sanders issues stmt re: VP #Harris‘s July 13 meeting w/ Dem #TXlege members in DC w/r/t news that 3 TX lege members in DC tested positive for #COVID19: “[Harris] & her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure.”#Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/skKEwoaUql — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) July 17, 2021

So, it’s just a coincidence?

I’m sure it’s just a coincidence, but that is some bad timing with Kamala Harris’ tweet about COVID and the announcement almost at the same time that she’s at Walter Reed on a Sunday for a ‘routine’ exam. pic.twitter.com/OAU3osQMsH — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 18, 2021

Harris later tweeted that the Delta variant is “no joke”:

This Delta variant is no joke. Get vaccinated. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 18, 2021

We’ll keep you posted.

