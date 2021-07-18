https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/18/kamala-harris-makes-surprise-trip-to-walter-reed-for-a-routine-doctors-appointment-after-exposure-to-infected-texas-dems/

Vice President Kamala Harris made a surprise trip to Walter Reed Hospital this morning for a “routine doctor’s appointment” according to an anonymous White House official:

The visit comes just a few days after she met with Texas Dems who fled the state:

But even though three of the lawmakers have since tested positive for COVID-19, Harris’ spox Symone Sanders says the vice president was not at risk:

So, it’s just a coincidence?

Harris later tweeted that the Delta variant is “no joke”:

We’ll keep you posted.

