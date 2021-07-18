https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/18/ken-burns-says-this-is-the-most-fraught-time-in-the-history-of-our-republic-who-wants-to-tell-him/

Documentarian Ken Burns said “this is the most fraught time in the history of our republic” during an interview on MSNBC on Friday. Have a watch:

Ken Burns: This Is The Most Fraught Time In The History Of Our Republic https://t.co/BHfKFwfGgA — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) July 18, 2021

Wow. We suggest Burns learn a thing or two about U.S. history. Might we suggest he watch a miniseries on the Civil War? We have one we can recommend:

Did he forget he did a Civil War documentary? Excellent doc, btw. — andrea (@NWlady28) July 18, 2021

Maybe he forgot about the one he made?

* Laughs in Sullivan Ballou * https://t.co/qSyhjO3B81 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 18, 2021

Someone please send him a copy:

I’ve got an old copy of a long documentary on the Civil War he might want to see. https://t.co/oNri7L4qg2 — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) July 19, 2021

Former President Trump really did break people, but this take was particularly insane:

don’t let politics break your brain https://t.co/lIobUry8U2 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 18, 2021

