Documentarian Ken Burns said “this is the most fraught time in the history of our republic” during an interview on MSNBC on Friday. Have a watch:

Wow. We suggest Burns learn a thing or two about U.S. history. Might we suggest he watch a miniseries on the Civil War? We have one we can recommend:

Maybe he forgot about the one he made?

Someone please send him a copy:

Former President Trump really did break people, but this take was particularly insane:

