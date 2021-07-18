https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/60f53f10bbafd42ff5882183
South Korea’s military has experienced its worst mass coronavirus infection to date, with most of the crew of a destroyer on an anti-piracy mission testing positive for coronavirus….
Victoria’s five-day Covid-19 lockdown, set to expire Tuesday, will be extended in the Australian state, local authorities have said. The restrictions were imposed to curb the spread of the highly-cont…
A former Australian army officer has set fire to his campaign medal after accusing the government of failing to provide refuge to Afghan civilian contractors as part of Canberra’s withdrawal from Afgh…
Who is getting sick with Covid-19 following vaccination? Breakthrough infections affect older people and people with compromised immune systems….
The Taiwanese government has approved the use and production of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by the Taiwan-based Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp, marking another major step in the island’s fight agai…