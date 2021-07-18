https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/07/18/left-pounces-trumps-statement-about-biden-was-quickly-labeled-as-anti-vaccine-even-though-it-is-not/

Former President Donald Trump released a statement criticizing the job done by the Biden administration in combatting the coronavirus. The statement, according to a Politico editor, is “a dangerous turn of events.”

A dangerous turn of events as Trump flirts with anti-vaccine sentiment. pic.twitter.com/aQBd7Z3ilc — Blake News (@blakehounshell) July 18, 2021

Not once in the statement does the former president caution against or advocate for taking a vaccine. Nevertheless, pouncing ensued.

Trump just released a statement dabbling in anti-vaccine rhetoric. It’s best not to share or amplify this. He’s banned from Twitter for a reason. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) July 18, 2021

Former President Donald Trump is now stirring up vaccine opposition. https://t.co/YjJ3ARFnZC — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 18, 2021

Former President Trump issues a statement criticizing President Biden and says “people are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don’t trust his Administration.” Trump’s statement doesn’t encourage his supporters, who are more likely to be unvaccinated, to get their shots. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 18, 2021

As Byron York notes, the statement by Trump is mostly aimed at exposing the lack of trust many Americans have in the Biden administration.

In new statement, Trump attributes vaccine hesitancy to Americans not trusting Biden, which is the mirror image of what Biden/Harris said during campaign–that Americans would hesitate to take vaccine because they did not trust Trump. https://t.co/UpkadwwV9j pic.twitter.com/naZtoJneIP — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 18, 2021

York recalls in his piece (then Senator) Kamala Harris’ answer to a vaccine question in a vice presidential debate: “But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

