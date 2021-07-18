https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/07/18/left-pounces-trumps-statement-about-biden-was-quickly-labeled-as-anti-vaccine-even-though-it-is-not/

Former President Donald Trump released a statement criticizing the job done by the Biden administration in combatting the coronavirus. The statement, according to a Politico editor, is “a dangerous turn of events.”

Not once in the statement does the former president caution against or advocate for taking a vaccine. Nevertheless, pouncing ensued.

As Byron York notes, the statement by Trump is mostly aimed at exposing the lack of trust many Americans have in the Biden administration.

York recalls in his piece (then Senator) Kamala Harris’ answer to a vaccine question in a vice presidential debate:  “But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I’m not taking it.”

