https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2021/07/18/liberals-lose-their-minds-after-don-jr-suggests-the-lightning-strike-that-ruined-the-mural-of-george-floyd-could-be-a-sign-from-god-2/

OPINION | This article contains political commentary which reflects the author’s opinion.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of negative comments have flooded in from the Left following Donald Trump Jr.’s suggestion that the destruction of a George Floyd mural in Toledo, Ohio, might be a sign from God, according to Yahoo News. The Daily Wire reports that a lighting blast destroyed a mural of George Floyd in Toledo, Ohio. The city’s fire department released a statement confirming this information.

The mural was painted onto the side of a shuttered bar. according to Toledo’s The Blade. Artist David Ross painted the mural and believes the mural was either destroyed by an act of God or vandalism. The wall had been showing signs of weakness for some time, the report added. The report stated, “It was just age. It just came away… the Blade. “It happens to the older buildings.”

Trump Jr wrote, “This will drive some people nuts but oh well. I mean you have to wonder if someone, like a higher power, is telling us something here?!? Obviously what happened to George Floyd should never happen anywhere!!! That said, objectively speaking, given his history I’m not sure turning him into a deity and a role model for our children is exactly the right idea either.”

Here’s a look at Trump Jr.’s post, which received over 33,400 comments:

NEXT STORY: MSNBC’s Joy Reid Compares Possible Arrest of Texas Democrats to Fugitive Slave Act

MSNBC’s Joy Reid compared threats to arrest Texas House Democrats who left the state to the Fugitive Slave Act, according to Fox News. She said, “I have to talk to you about this threat to have you all arrested when you return to Texas and supposedly to track you down like the Fugitive Slave Act is still in force now.” Reid asked her guest, Rep. Chris Turner, “What do you make of that, those threats?”

The Fugitive Slave Act was an 1850 law that amended a prior law requiring all escaped slaves be returned to their owners upon their capture. It forced free states in the North to cooperate and was widely despised by abolitionists. Texas Democrats left their state to prevent a quorum from a special session that would address election security bills.

Watch the clip:

Joy Reid compares the possibility of arrest warrants going out for Texas Democrats who flew to Washington D.C. to avoid doing their jobs to…the Fugitive Slave Act? pic.twitter.com/KqZOn0GEK2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 13, 2021

NEXT STORY: Rosie O’Donnell — Former Co-Host of ‘The View’ — Splits From Fiancée, Spotted Wearing Anti-Trump T-Shirt With New Mystery Woman

Rosie O’Donnell was spotted wearing an anti-Trump t-shirt and shorts while having a beach day in Malibu with a mystery woman, Fox News reports. The two women enjoyed some drinks and naps while O’Donnell’s daughters played.

In 2019, O’Donnell reportedly broke up with fiancée Elizabeth Rooney after being engaged for nearly one year. O’Donnell previously praised Rooney for being an Army veteran and an undefeated boxer during her time of service. “She’s very much an equal, she’s very much her own person and loves what she does,” said O’Donnell. “She’s a pretty unbelievable young woman… She lives in Boston now and I live here in New York. It’s been a long-distance thing. It’s been great. I think she’s a wonderful woman.”

This is not news but instead garbage. No one cares…https://t.co/I0d7IAt5tc — TrumpsBorderPatrol (@Border45Patrol) July 14, 2021

NEXT STORY: Megan Fox Wrecks Cancel Culture — Says Donald Trump was a ‘Legend’ at UFC Fight

Megan Fox is accused of supporting former President Trump after she referred to the former president as a “legend” at the recent UFC 264 fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, according to Fox News.

Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” asked Fox about her recent attendance at the fight and she noted that Trump was received by the crowd at the event as a “legend.” Fox reports that the remark clearly got people upset. Fox later wrote on social media in all-caps:

“UHMMM… I DO NOT ALIGN MYSELF WITH ANY POLITICAL PARTY OR INDIVIDUAL POLITICIANS,” she wrote in her all-caps rebuke. “I NEVER SAID DONALD TRUMP IS A LEGEND. I SAID HE WAS A LEGEND… IN THAT ARENA (KEY PART OF THE SENTENCE).”

“REALLY LOVING THIS UNEDUCATED, MID-EVIL [sic] PITCH FORK CARRYING, BURN THE WITCH AT THE STAKE MENTALITY THOUGH. THE WORLD NEEDS MORE OF THAT.”

Fox reported:

During her appearance on the late-night talk show, Fox indeed referred to Trump as a “legend,” but made sure to note that the fans in the arena were the ones giving the former president a positive reaction… “I was in a row with Bieber and Trump was also in my row. I’d never seen the Secret Service in person before so he had like 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in,” she said. She added: “I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target then like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about. I’d never seen anything like that before. It was crazy.”

NEXT STORY: Federal Court Issues Major 2nd Amendment Ruling, Says Banning Guns for Adults 18 to 20 Is Unconstitutional

According to CNN, a federal appeals court ruled that regulations setting a minimum age of 21 for handgun purchases from licensed dealers violates the Second Amendment rights of those citizens. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a three-judge panel and the vote split 2 to 1.

One of the judges was appointed by former President Donald Trump. This same judge also wrote the majority opinion. Judge Julius N. Richardson argued that laws relegated “either the Second Amendment or 18- to 20-year-olds to a second-class status.” He continued, “Looking through this historical lens to the text and structure of the Constitution reveals that 18- to 20-year-olds have Second Amendment rights. Virtually every other constitutional right applies whatever the age. And the Second Amendment is no different.”

Judge G. Steven Agee, who was appointed by George W. Bush, also agreed with Richardson in the majority. However, a Barack Obama appointee, Judge James A. Wynn, Jr., was alone in dissent. Wynn Jr. claimed adults ages 18-to-21 years of age are less mature and crime statistics show are more likely to commit a crime with the handgun.

More from Newsmax: “That particular argument, however, seems to support the majority opinion that younger adults would be ruled not equal under the law… Wynn’s dissent also took a political position versus a constitutional, textual and legal one, accusing the majority of giving “the gun lobby a victory in a fight it lost on Capitol Hill more than fifty years ago,” CNN reported.”

“Wynn, who lost in the ruling, also argued the court’s ruling usurped constitutional authority of lawmakers, writing it was not ‘consistent with the proper role of the federal judiciary in our democratic system.’”

— Advertisement —

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

