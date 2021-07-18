https://www.oann.com/local-covid-19-cases-in-australias-victoria-fall-for-third-straight-day/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=local-covid-19-cases-in-australias-victoria-fall-for-third-straight-day



FILE PHOTO: A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A lone passenger sits at a tram stop on a mostly-empty city centre street on the first day of a lockdown as the state of Victoria looks to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Melbourne, Australia, July 16, 2021. REUTERS/Sandra Sanders/File Photo

July 18, 2021

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state on Monday said locally acquired cases of COVID-19 slightly eased for the third straight day as the state’s near seven million residents wait if a hard lockdown will end as planned on Tuesday night.

Thirteen locally acquired cases were detected in Australia’s second most populous state, compared with 16 a day earlier, as total cases in the latest outbreak topped 70 in a week.

All new local cases are linked, the state health department said.

(Reporting by Renju Jose; editing by Diane Craft)

