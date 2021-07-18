https://justthenews.com/government/federal-agencies/man-who-breached-capitol-and-entered-senate-chamber-faces-first-felony?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Florida man is set Monday to be the first participant is the Jan. 6 Capitol breach to be sentenced for a felony in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, to serve 18 months in jail, arguing that he, “like each rioter, contributed to the collective threat to democracy.”

According to video footage, Hodgkins breached the Senate chamber and took a selfie with the infamous “Shaman,” who donned a horned helmet.

Hodgkins will be sentenced in federal court in Washington, D.C. – in a hearing that could set a standard for hundreds of other defendants now facing prosecution for their actions on January 6.

The judge’s ruling will likely help other defendants decide whether to accept plea deals or go to trial.

Hodgkins pleaded guilty last month to one count of obstructing an official proceeding – Congress’ certification of the 2000 presidential election results. His attorney has asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss not to impose a prison sentence on his client, arguing that the shame attached to his actions will follow him for the rest of his life.

“Whatever punishment this court may provide will pale in comparison to the scarlet letter Mr. Hodgkins will wear for the rest of his life,” attorney Patrick Leduc said of his client.

Leduc argues that Hodgkins’ actions represent “the story of a man who for just one hour on one day lost his bearings … who made a fateful decision to follow the crowd.”

Hodgkins, who hails from a poorer part of Tampa, Florida, and regularly volunteers at a food bank, is not accused of assaulting anyone or damaging property.

