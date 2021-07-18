https://justthenews.com/government/congress/mccarthy-names-5-possible-gop-members-jan-6-select-committee?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy released the names of five Republican House members who he could choose to be on the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

McCarthy’s picks are led by Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who is the chair of the Republican Study Committee and the ranking member of the panel, according to Politico.

“I have accepted Leader McCarthy’s appointment to this committee because we need leaders who will force the Democrats and the media to answer questions so far ignored. Among them, why was the Capitol unprepared and vulnerable to attack on January 6,” Banks said in a statement Monday.

The other members include Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, the top Republican on the House Administration committee; Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, the top Republican on the House Judiciary committee; North Dakota’s Kelly Armstrong Texas’ Troy Nehls.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the committee’s creation earlier this month. She created it after the Senate blocked the Democrat-backed 9/11 style commission to study the riot.

“Make no mistake, Nancy Pelosi created this committee solely to malign conservatives and to justify the Left’s authoritarian agenda,” Banks said. “I will not allow this committee to be turned into a forum for condemning millions of Americans because of their political beliefs.”

Pelosi named eight of the 13 lawmakers to the panel: seven Democrats and one Republican, the Republican being Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney.

