https://conservativebrief.com/mike-lindell-tells-crowd-45762/



OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is not frightened of the mainstream media, activist progressive who want to cancel him and his company, or anyone else.

He believes in his heart that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump and he says he knows what the real vote totals are.

By the rules we must tell you that Joe Biden is the President of the United States and that there has been no substantiated evidence that there was significant fraud in the 2020 presidential election, nor enough to change the results and that no evidence has been verified that proves any claim that anyone other than Joe Biden won.

*** Support Mike and Conservative Brief,

*** Go to MyPillow.com and use this code: BRIEF

But Lindell does not care about the rules or anyone’s perception of him. He is sticking to his guns and he used a speech at the conservative ReAwaken America tour to tell the crowd what he believes the real numbers from the 2020 election are.

“I will tell you this. The real totals is Donald Trump 80 million and Biden less than 68 million—that’s the real totals,” Business Insider reported.

For his beliefs, Mike has been the subject of ridicule and an effort to destroy the company he built. All patriots should support Mike as he continues to support Trump, and he is making it worth your while by giving you a fantastic deal on his celebrated MyPillow products.

We all know Mike Lindell has been working tirelessly to expose the fraud of the 2020 election.

You’ve heard about his famous pillows – now is your chance to support Mike and Conservative Brief and get a great deal on towels, too!

This set of towels is:

Made with USA Cotton, making it extremely absorbent, yet still providing that soft feel you look for in a towel

Comes with 2 bath, 2 hand towels & 2 washcloths typically retailing for $109.99

Comes with a 60 day money back guarantee

It’s the lowest price ever!

A six piece towel set was $109.99 — now it’s only $39.99 when you use promo code BRIEF.

People are raving about Mike’s towels:

— These towels are FANTASTIC! What a pleasure to get out of the shower and finally be able to dry myself off! I love them!

— A must have towel. They are absolutely the best towels we’ve ever purchased. Highly recommend them.

— Amazingly soft and absorbent. Love them!

When you get to checkout, look for this box:

You’ll get your discount and support Mike Lindell and Conservative Brief.

Hurry – we don’t know how long this sale will last.

Thank you!