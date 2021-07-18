https://noqreport.com/2021/07/18/must-see-newsmax-reporter-emerald-robinson-questions-dr-fauci-on-wuhan-lab-funding-watch-him-run-video/

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively this past year on the effects of hydroxychloroquine in treating the COVID-19 virus.

We knew and reported that Dr. Tony Fauci and the medical elites conspired to ban the use of this very successful drug. We reported earlier on how Dr. Fauci used bogus studies to disqualify HCQ in treating coronavirus. We also reported that there is proof that Dr. Fauci and top US medical experts all conspired using obviously false information to disqualify hydroxychloroquine and MILLIONS DIED as a result of their action.

TRENDING: Philip Anderson: Capitol Police Killed Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6 – “She Was Holding My Hand When She Died” (AUDIO)

Dr. Anthony Fauci is arguably one of the greatest killers of the 21st Century.

Dr. Fauci also lied about funding the Wuhan Lab where scientists worked on gain of funcion research with the coronavirus.

The media ignores all of this news. And the Facebook branch of the DNC censored and banned anyone who reported otherwise. So it was refreshing to see ONE White House reporter Emerald Robinson from Newsmax question Dr. Fauci on the Wuhan lab. Watch Dr. Fauci run! The first and […]