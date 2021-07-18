https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/naacp-official-gets-shitcanned/

Statement on resignation of VP of Training pic.twitter.com/EZWPPUK6OH — Virginia PTA (@VirginiaPTA) July 17, 2021

The Virginia PTA announced that Michelle Leete, the group’s Vice President of Training who wished death on opponents of critical race theory, had resigned from the organization.

The organization said its executive committee had “requested and received” Leete’s resignation adding, “While not speaking in her role within Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words.”

Leete had earlier labeled opponents of critical race theory as “anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunity, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-LGBT+, anti-children, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-ambitious policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live people.”

Let them die…

“Let them die,” says @FairfaxNAACP leader Michelle Leete at protest before @fcpsnews board. Folks against critical race theory are here, with protestors including Leete opposing them. It’ll be 🧨 tonight. Watch at https://t.co/KuScNenTVQ pic.twitter.com/Csb5faEYKG — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 15, 2021

Now police tell a parent opposed to critical race theory she can’t wear her flag scarf inside. And a white blonde woman tells me that she doesn’t agree with my writings on TJ but acknowledges my right to speak. Uhhh…thanks? #FirstAmendment #FreeSpeech pic.twitter.com/SG7v9oi2Lv — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) July 16, 2021

