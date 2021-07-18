https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/naacp-official-gets-shitcanned/

The Virginia PTA announced that Michelle Leete, the group’s Vice President of Training who wished death on opponents of critical race theory, had resigned from the organization.

The organization said its executive committee had “requested and received” Leete’s resignation adding, “While not speaking in her role within Virginia PTA, we do not condone the choice of words.”

Leete had earlier labeled opponents of critical race theory as “anti-education, anti-teacher, anti-equity, anti-history, anti-racial reckoning, anti-opportunity, anti-help people, anti-diversity, anti-platform, anti-science, anti-change agent, anti-social justice, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-LGBT+, anti-children, anti-health care, anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-ambitious policy change, anti-inclusion, anti-live and let live people.”

Let them die…

