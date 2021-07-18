http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c28_cuLcII8/

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd told reporters on Saturday that President Joe Biden’s border policies lead to the inhumane treatment of migrants. Texas Governor Greg Abbott invited Judd to speak on Saturday at a border security briefing held in Del Rio, Texas, alongside Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Judd spoke on behalf of the Border Patrol rank and file agents represented by the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC). Judd highlighted the inhumane conditions caused by the federal government’s policies that reversed a successful trend on border security during the Trump administration. His remarks came during a joint border security briefing with Governors Abbott and DeSantis. No federal border security agencies were represented at the briefing. 

Laredo North Station Border Patrol agents apprehended 54 illegal aliens, including two juveniles, locked in a tractor-trailer in South Texas. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)

“The truth of the matter is, is it is not humane to not properly enforce the laws,” Judd, a Border Patrol agent, told the two governors and the media. “It is inhumane, what we are currently seeing on the border, it is inhumane that liberal policies are inviting individuals to put themselves in the hands of these dangerous cartels, it is inhumane that liberal policies are allowing the smuggling. And, when we try to properly interdict these individuals — they just throw children into the river to distract us.”

Laredo Sector agents find 180 migrants in three human smuggling stash houses on May 4. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)

Laredo Sector agents find 180 migrants in three human smuggling stash houses on May 4. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)

“It is inhumane to have people cross the border illegally in these harsh conditions,” Judd stated.

A young female minor walks over others as they lie inside a pod for females at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the US Customs and Border Protection, (CBP), in Donna, Texas on March 30, 2021. - The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping. (Photo by Dario Lopez-Mills / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A young female minor walks over others as they lie inside a pod for females at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley. (Photo by DARIO LOPEZ-MILLS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Judd also excoriated the current administration for limiting the ability of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to work with state and local law enforcement authorities. Judd told those in attendance, “This administration has effectively made every single city in the United States a sanctuary city. When ICE, under the guise of prosecutorial discretion, cannot respond to Jacksonville PD, Houston PD, because this administration will not allow ICE to respond unless the individuals that are in custody have an extensive criminal record, violent criminal record, this is another magnet that is inviting people to come across the border.”

Migrant Rescues in South Texas

Migrant Rescues in South Texas

Judd closed by saying “If you ask me, Do I want more agents or do I want policy, I will tell you, every single time, policy is what will stop illegal immigration. When you get rid of sanctuary cities, when you reinstitute policies, such as ‘Remain in Mexico,’ when you get rid of that magnet that is catch and release — illegal immigration drops to all-time lows.”

Sierra Blanca Border Patrol agents found 74 migrants in two fifth-wheel travel trailers. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector)

Sierra Blanca Border Patrol agents found 74 migrants in two fifth-wheel travel trailers. (Photo: U.S. Border Patrol/Big Bend Sector)

Judd’s comments come as the Border Patrol are experiencing levels of migration that are exceeding those of the previous 20 years. In June, the Border Patrol apprehensions surpassed the 1 million for this fiscal year.

Cindy Vanessa Mendez kneels over her father's body. Omar Mendez Perez died after being left behind by human smugglers after he fell ill and was unable to keep up. (Photo: Brooks County Sheriff's Office)

Cindy Vanessa Mendez kneels over her father’s body. Omar Mendez Perez died after being left behind by human smugglers after he fell ill and was unable to keep up. (Photo: Brooks County Sheriff’s Office)

Breitbart Texas reports extensively on the inhumane treatment of migrants at the hands of cartel-connected human smugglers. Migrants face inhumane treatment in being packed into filthy, overcrowded human smuggling stash houses, when they are packed like cargo into tractor-trailers, and when they are simply left to die after being abandoned by human smugglers.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol.  Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...