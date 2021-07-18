https://justthenews.com/government/congress/new-capitol-police-chief-selected-after-jan-6-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A police official who has run large departments in both Maryland and Virginia has been chosen as the new chief of the United States Capitol Police, according to a report.

The official is J. Thomas Manger, who served for 15 years as chief in Montgomery County, Maryland, and before that as the head of Fairfax, Virginia, police department, two people briefed on the matter told the Associated Press Monday.

The two people briefed on the situation were not able to speak about it publically, the outlet reported. It is unclear when Manger will officially be declared as the new chief.

The search for a new police chief was led by the Capitol Police Board, which includes the House and Senate sergeant at arms and the Architect of the Capitol, who led the search.

Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman was elevated for the role after the agency’s previous top official, Steven Sund, left the force the day after the Jan. 6 riot. Pitman wasn’t expected to get the job permanently.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

