https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/polling/new-poll-shows-nearly-910-voters-are-worried-about-rising-cost-living?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Eighty-eight percent of voters are either “somewhat” or “extremely” worried about the rising costs of living in the U.S., according to a new poll by the conservative advocacy group American Action Network.

The poll was released as Republicans try to make increasing consumer prices a midterm issue for Democrats, who control Congress and the White House. It also found 86% of those surveyed were worried about inflation, 79% were concerned about rising gas prices and 73% were worried about “impending tax prices.”

The poll surveyed 1,009 voters in 51 battleground House districts during the week of June 22-29. The margin of error was 3.1%

Other recent polls also suggest the domestic economy is a chief concern among conservative voters.

A recent Fox News poll found 83% of those surveyed were worried about inflation. Seventy-seven percent were worried about taxes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

