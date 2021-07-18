https://therightscoop.com/just-in-only-days-after-meeting-with-infected-texas-democrats-kamala-harris-is-at-walter-reed/

It’s a Sunday. That means it’s time for politicians and media to lie on all the Sunday shows and set up the lies and deceit for the whole week. It also apparently means a surprise “routine” visit to Walter Reed Medical Center for the Vice President* of the United States, Kamala Harris.

Oh and by the way the maskless Democrats who flew to D.C. with Covid-19 in their carry-on luggage just met with her. Without masks.





This is the part where we ask the question we always ask, and must ALWAYS keep asking, because asking it is important even though it is rhetorical: HOW WOULD THIS STORY BE REPORTED BY THE MEDIA AND CNN IF IT WERE REPUBLICANS?

Vice President Kamala Harris has a “routine doctor’s appointment” at Walter Reed today, a White House official tells me. — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 18, 2021

Here’s more from Fox News:

Fox News asked Harris’ office if the vice president is showing any symptoms of COVID-19 but they did not immediately respond. On Saturday, Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders said that Harris had not been in close contact with the infected lawmakers. “Based on the timeline of these positive tests, it was determined the Vice President and her staff present at the meeting were not at risk of exposure because they were not in close contact with those who tested positive and therefore do not need to be tested or quarantined,” Sanders said in a statement, adding that Harris and her staff have been fully vaccinated.

Oh well then, if her SPOKESPERSON said it then I guess it must be true so there you, you’re off the hook for asking anything else, CNN and MSNBC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

