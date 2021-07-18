https://www.dailywire.com/news/opinion-the-media-dont-care-that-chris-cuomos-wife-was-in-jeffrey-epsteins-little-black-book

Earlier this week, it was reported that one name listed in Jeffrey Epstein’s recently published “little black book” was the wife of CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, Cristina Greeven Cuomo.

“Jeffrey Epstein’s newly discovered 1997 address book, published by Insider on Tuesday, connects dozens of new names to Epstein and traces previously known relationships back to the 1990s,” reported Business Insider. “One of the new names belongs to Cristina Greeven Cuomo, a New York editor, and entrepreneur. She married Chris Cuomo, a CNN anchor and brother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, in 2001.”

Imagine, for just a moment, that the spouse of a prominent conservative news anchor was found in the “little black book” of one of the most infamous convicted sex offenders in modern history.

Based on the legacy media’s reaction to any and all stories related to prominent conservatives in recent years, we could assume that such a discovery would prompt 24/7 wall-to-wall coverage. Don Lemon would cry, Jim Acosta would curse, and Brian Stelter would discuss Fox News’ coverage of the incident.

Well, luckily for the Cuomo family, they have a nice blue D next to their name.

CNN didn’t cover the story. Neither did MSNBC, The New York Times, or The Washington Post. NBC News? Nothing. USA Today? Nope. ABC News? Huh?

While it’s important to acknowledge that Cristina Greeven Cuomo’s inclusion in Jeffrey Epstein’s address book doesn’t necessarily imply wrongdoing on her part, does it not seem at least mildly interesting that Epstein’s network appears to include high-profile Leftist after high-profile Leftist…and that the media couldn’t care less?

And don’t get me started on the meatball-shaped shield from criticism or controversy that is Chris Cuomo. Throughout 2020, as his big brother oversaw one of the worst COVID-19 policies nationwide, he stood as the face of CNN and spent hours giggling about newsworthy topics, such as Andrew Cuomo’s nostril size. When Andrew Cuomo’s numerous scandals unsurfaced, suddenly it was no longer appropriate for Chris Cuomo — the “Fredo” of the Cuomo family — to voice an opinion.

Funny how that works.

The problem goes far beyond Chris Cuomo or even the Cuomo empire, however. The fact is that the legacy media are routinely reluctant to even scratch the surface of a story which may not result in gold-plated propaganda for the Leftist involved. If the target is a conservative, then even reality itself comes second to the “scoop.” When a Democrat could suffer, the entire legacy media establishment turns its collective head and points at something shiny and irrelevant.

Don’t look over there, they shriek, while continuing to claim to be the defenders of truth.

Being a Democrat apparently means never having to say you’re sorry.

“Sorry for what?” they say.

Ian Haworth is an Editor and Writer for The Daily Wire. Follow him on Twitter at @ighaworth.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

