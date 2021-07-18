https://www.oann.com/please-please-be-cautious-as-we-lift-covid-rules-says-uk-pm/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=please-please-be-cautious-as-we-lift-covid-rules-says-uk-pm



FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on at a news conference as he gives an update on relaxing restrictions imposed on the country during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on at a news conference as he gives an update on relaxing restrictions imposed on the country during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic inside the Downing Street Briefing Room in London, Britain July 12, 2021. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

July 18, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the British public to be cautious and said they must self-isolate when told to do so as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted in England on Monday.

“Please, please, please, be cautious,” Johnson said in a video from his own period of self-isolation, which was announced earlier on Sunday.

“Go forward tomorrow into the next step with all the right prudence and respect for other people, for the risks that the disease continues to present and, above all, please please please when you’re asked to get that second jab … please come forward and do it.”

(Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

