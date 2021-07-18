http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/phmy3eL7Y9M/

Los Angeles police arrested dozens of people during a protest/counter-protest near the infamous Wi Spa. Police also founds multiple weapons scattered on the ground in the area of the protest.

Los Angeles Police Department officials tweeted a message that “several dozen” people were arrested when they refused to leave a declared “unlawful assembly.”

The area has cleared of protesters. Many people chose to leave although several dozen refused and have been arrested for failure to disperse. Numerous weapons -including knives and mace- were found on the ground in the area where the arrests were made — LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) July 17, 2021

An unlawful assembly was declared after Antifa counter-protesters became violent and hurled projectiles at police, independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.

Police clash with Antifa counter-protesting at the Wi Spa, after several smoke bombs & water bottles were thrown at protesters across the street #WiSpa #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/fRoXWtmAng — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 17, 2021

Conservatives gathered near the controversial Wi Spa to call for women-only spaces after a trans woman reportedly exposed her “male genitalia” in the women’s area of the spa.

Protesters have arrived outside the Wi Spa in Los Angeles, calling for women-only spaces after an incident where a woman claims she was exposed to male genitalia on the female side of the spa #WiSpa #LA pic.twitter.com/5ewZmMoaSF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) July 17, 2021

LA police officials reported protesters threw numerous smoke bombs and other projectiles at officers. They also found several weapons including knives, a stun gun, and pepper spray.

At a protest near Wilshire Bl & Rampart Bl, 2 groups clashed. Smoke bombs/projectiles were thrown at ofcrs & a dispersal order was issued. Several dozen people were arrested. Numerous items in violation of 55.07 LAMC were found discarded including a stungun, knives, pepper spray pic.twitter.com/exk7vvTfRm — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 17, 2021

After protesters refused to disperse, police officials said they arrested dozens of people before finally clearing the area.

