http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/phmy3eL7Y9M/

Los Angeles police arrested dozens of people during a protest/counter-protest near the infamous Wi Spa. Police also founds multiple weapons scattered on the ground in the area of the protest.

Los Angeles Police Department officials tweeted a message that “several dozen” people were arrested when they refused to leave a declared “unlawful assembly.”

An unlawful assembly was declared after Antifa counter-protesters became violent and hurled projectiles at police, independent journalist Brendan Gutenschwager tweeted.

Conservatives gathered near the controversial Wi Spa to call for women-only spaces after a trans woman reportedly exposed her “male genitalia” in the women’s area of the spa.

.

LA police officials reported protesters threw numerous smoke bombs and other projectiles at officers. They also found several weapons including knives, a stun gun, and pepper spray.

After protesters refused to disperse, police officials said they arrested dozens of people before finally clearing the area.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...