A profile of Mary Fanning, a source in Mike Lindell’s ‘Ultimate Truth’, was finally located, however, the profile is based on a stolen identity from a different Mary Fanning, where it claims she is the same woman cited in ‘Ultimate Truth’.

Mary Fanning is the unseen individual in Mike Lindell’s intriguing movie ‘Ultimate Truth’. At the end of the movie, Lindell talks to a woman who is not pictured who verbally shares her evidence that multiple countries were involved in the election steal claiming the information she provided proved this.

The movie contained explosive information but unfortunately, the segment with Fanning was lacking.

We shared an article where we discussed a man by the name of Dennis Montgomery who Fanning claimed provided her the information shared in ‘Ultimate Truth’. The data presented by Fanning was garbage. Dennis Montgomery has a long history of fraud and deceit.

Unfortunately, Montgomery is not the only questionable individual who has inserted garbage into the election fraud scandal. Another individual with multiple names is also proven to be absolutely dishonest. This man under oath shared all sorts of information with Lin Wood which can’t be confirmed. His handle on Twitter was @JohnHereToHelp.

When we posted the article on Montgomery above, the unseen Mary Fanning responded within three days insinuating that Larry Johnson, the author of the piece, Yaacov Apelbaum, and myself (Joe Hoft) were spies attempting to hurt Lindell and the movement. Nothing can be further from the truth. In our report of Montgomery above, we kept Fanning out of it, suspecting she was duped by Montgomery. Her response showed that she either doesn’t want to admit she was duped or doesn’t want to get caught. Our effort was to help the team by pointing out some obvious issues in the Fanning part of the program.

Lindell and those near him are patriots giving their all for this country.

Unfortunately, there are people like Montgomery, @JohnHereToHelp, and others who have worked their way into the efforts to expose the historic 2020 election fraud in an effort to destroy the credibility of the entire movement. It is challenging to determine what is accurate with individuals like Montgomery inserting themselves in the process. We’ve attempted to address our concerns in separate communications but it is difficult to share messages like this with anyone.

Unfortunately, ‘It’s Easier to Fool People Than to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.’

The past couple of days we noted some more shocking information about Mary Fanning. A profile was created on the website ‘HIVE’ showing a picture of Mary Fanning (see above) is not the same Mary Fanning communicating with Mike Lindell. Here is the information shared in this Mary Fanning profile:

Mary Fanning is an author and CEO of the United Way Blackhawk Region. Fanning is an accomplished leader who has served many task forces, boards, coalitions, and committees. Fanning is in the news ever since the video that claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen was released.

Fanning worked as a YWCA Rock County’s Legal Advocate. In a time of crisis, she assisted women in navigating the legal system, which seemed overwhelming. Mary also worked at Alliant Energy and Rotary Botanical Gardens. Quick Facts: Who Is Mary Fanning From Mike Lindell Video? Election Fraud And Everything ExplainedName

Mary Fanning

Age

56-59

Gender

Female

Nationality

American

Profession

Author, CEO

Education

Winona State University

Twitter

@realMaryFanning ABSOLUTE PROOF –

Stolen vote collected in real time

@RonSettlehttps://t.co/0W9QGCTeHt via @Shareaholic

@joesephjflynn1 https://t.co/3B3SJQpnlN pic.twitter.com/XGEhdrvcMs

— TheAmericanReport.Org (@realMaryFanning) February 7, 2021 10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Mary Fanning

How old is Mary Fanning? Mary is yet to disclose her age and exact date of birth. Fanning might be in her late 50s.

Mary Fanning does not have a Wikipedia page dedicated to her yet. One can read Fanning’s bio and career details on a couple of Wiki-bio pages.

Mary joined Twitter in March 2012, and she has over 21.3k tweets as of February 2021. Fanning has 5.5k followers on his Twitter account.

Fanning has kept the details of her salary and earnings private. Mary Fanning’s net worth is still under review.

Mary Fanning lives a pretty private life and is yet to disclose any details about her marital life. The name of Fanning’s husband is kept confidential too.

Talking about her job, Mary is the president and CEO of the United Way Blackhawk Region. It is a non-profit organization in Janesville, Wisconsin, USA.

According to FactCheck.org, Fanning was a part of the two-hour video that defended former President Donald Trump and claimed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Thousands of people have watched the video and called it a baseless conspiracy theory, and people debunked all the claims.

Mary Fanning went to Winona State University, Minnesota, where she earned her degree in Psychology. She graduated with a minor in Women’s Studies and Political science in 2004.

Mary Fanning is also an author who wrote THE HAMMER is the Key to the Coup “The Political Crime of the Century”: How Obama, Brennan, Clapper, and the CIA spied on President Trump, General Flynn…and everyone else.

There was a similar profile on LinkedIn that was scrapped in July 2021. However, this HIVE profile is not the same Mary Fanning who communicates with the patriots trying to save the country. The profile is based on a profile of Mary Fanning Penny who gives much of her time to support the United Way. Mary Fanning Penny’s identity was apparently stolen to create a profile with a picture of Mary Fanning from Ultimate Truth. Mary Penny works with the United Way and appears to be a very good person. But this is not the infamous Mary Fanning.

The information above was provided by XRvision.

At this point, the real Mary Fanning has not shown herself publicly. There must be a reason for this. Would photos expose her connections that she wants to keep hidden? Is she not who she claims to be? Who is paying her?

This effort to get to the truth of the 2020 election is not easy. The media, Big Tech, and the Democrats who stole the election are always challenging our work especially when we are 100% correct and over the target. One major problem for all of us in getting to the bottom of the election, is determining what is legitimate.

Ultimately, it comes down to the ballots. At this point, nothing else matters. The ballots need to be counted and forensically reviewed for legitimacy. This exercise should be done in every state.

