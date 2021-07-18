https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/education/survey-shows-most-voters-want-schools-teaching-traditional-values?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A new survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports finds a strong majority of likely U.S. voters preferred their children learn “traditional values,” amid recent efforts in some school districts across the country to include critical race theory in their curriculum.

The survey of 1,000 voters through phone and online questionnaires found 78% of respondents believe it is at least “somewhat important” for schools to teach their children “traditional values of Western Civilization,” according to the Rasmussen Reports survey.

Of the 78% that said they believe such teachings are at least somewhat important, 52% said they are “very important.”

“Critical race theory is a practice. It’s an approach to grappling with a history of white supremacy that rejects the belief that what’s in the past is in the past, and that the laws and systems that grow from that past are detached from it,” said Kimberlé Crenshaw, a founding critical race theorist and a law professor at UCLA and Columbia University, according to CNN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

