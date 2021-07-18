https://redstate.com/bonchie/2021/07/18/republicans-rush-to-prove-they-are-idiots-after-democrats-promise-to-screw-them-n412759
About The Author
Related Posts
Senate Cheers as Rand Paul's Amendment to Halt Taxpayer Funds for China's Gain-of-Function Research Passes
May 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy