https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/17/rick-scott-if-cubans-get-internet-access-back-the-communist-regime-is-over/

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) argued that if the Cuban people get Internet access back, “the Castro regime is done.”

Scott said President Joe Biden must “find out how to get Internet down there. Now, I’ve been calling — I’ve been trying to find out if there’s — how — what the private solution is, if the government can’t do it, but whether the federal government does it, they should be doing it. If they don’t do it, I’m going to do everything I can, and there [are] other people doing the same thing. We’re going to figure out how to get Internet back to those — to the Cubans. Because when they get Internet back, it’s over. The Cuban people are fed up with the Castro regime, and it’s still the Castro regime, let’s remember that.”

He added, “I actually really believe that the Cuban people are finally just fed up. And so, when they get access to the Internet…when that happens, I think the Castro regime is done.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

