https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/roasted-potato-cnns-brian-stelter-gets-roasted-sleazy-author-michael-wolff-live-air-video/

CNN’s talking potato Brian Stelter got roasted by sleazy author Michael Wolff on Sunday.

Sleazebag Michael Wolff told Stelter he’s “full of sanctimony” and has become one of the parts of the problem with the media.

“You are one of the reasons why people can’t stand the media – sorry!” Wolff said. “It’s your fault!”

Wolff went on to say that Stelter is “repetitive” and the “flip side of Donald Trump.”

TRENDING: Philip Anderson: Capitol Police Killed Rosanne Boyland on Jan. 6 – “She Was Holding My Hand When She Died” (AUDIO)

A stunned Stelter asked Wolff why he appeared on CNN a few times in the last week.

“You know, I’m a book salesman,” Wolff said.

OUCH.

VIDEO:

Michael Wolff: “You are the flip side of Donald Trump… most people don’t want to turn to Brian Stelter to tell us what’s real.” Stelter: “Then why did you bother coming on CNN a few times this week?” Wolff: “You know, I’m a book salesman.” pic.twitter.com/iIC8jMNyBT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 18, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

